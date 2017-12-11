Nation & World

December 11, 2017 2:51 AM

Russia says its athletes want to compete at the Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH AP Sports Writer
MOSCOW

Russian athletes are overwhelmingly in favor of competing at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games despite a ban on the national team, the country's Olympic committee said Monday.

Sofia Velikaya said the Russian Olympic Committee's athletes' commission, which she chairs, has heard from "all the athletes in all sports" on the Olympic program, with a majority in favor of competing.

Velikaya said no athletes have told the ROC they would rather boycott.

"At the current moment, everyone's training and everyone's hoping to take part in the Olympics," Velikaya said.

The International Olympic Committee last week barred the Russian team from Pyeongchang because of doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games, but is allowing Russians to compete under a neutral flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the government won't stand in their way.

ROC spokesman Konstantin Vybornov said teams from biathlon and snowboard had recorded videos affirming their desire to compete, while the men's hockey team has written "a collective letter."

Some Russian hardliners believe it is shameful for athletes to compete at the Olympics without their national flag. But Velikaya defended the athletes, saying everyone watching will know who is from Russia.

"The choice of competing at the Olympics is strictly individual," Velikaya said. "I call on Russian society to treat athletes' decisions with understanding and respect."

With the IOC due to send out invitations to individual Russians over the next two months, Velikaya said Russian sports officials would put together lists of their preferred teams. Those rosters, she said, would stop the IOC from inviting "numbers five and six" in the Russian team while leaving out genuine medal contenders.

Russia is pushing back against some IOC conditions, however, backing appeals by Russian athletes banned for doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Velikaya also said her commission will ask the IOC to remove a condition stopping athletes from being invited to Pyeongchang if they have been suspended for doping in the past. That affects a few athletes with earlier offenses unconnected to the Sochi Olympics, including biathletes banned for using the blood-booster EPO and speedskating world champion Denis Yuskov, who was suspended in 2008 after testing positive for marijuana.

Forcing the Russians to compete as neutral athletes puts the IOC in the uncomfortable position of regulating how they celebrate.

The Russian flag won't be flown at medal ceremonies, but what happens if a Russian winner accepts a flag or a gift from a spectator for a victory lap? Can Russian athletes fly the flag from their windows in the athletes village? Those are on a list of questions Vybornov said Russia will ask of the IOC.

"A figure skater wins, let's say, and they throw her a teddy bear in Russian uniform onto the ice," Vybornov said. "She picks it up. Can she do that? Or is that an offense?"

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Entertaining sheriff's video has serious message: How not to let Grinch ruin your holiday 1:16

Entertaining sheriff's video has serious message: How not to let Grinch ruin your holiday

Pause
Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

Watch firefighters rescue struggling deer stranded on frozen lake 2:15

Watch firefighters rescue struggling deer stranded on frozen lake

One person in custody after explosion in New York City 0:20

One person in custody after explosion in New York City

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered 0:35

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages 1:13

Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

  • Cellphone and body cam footage shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting man

    Cellphone and body cam video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Cellphone and body cam footage shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting man

View more video

Nation & World