Lawmaker who spun history of heroics ends life in suicide

CORRECTS TO A PROBABLE SUICIDE INSTEAD OF COMMITTED SUICIDE FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, Kentucky State Rep. Republican Dan Johnson addresses the public from his church regarding sexual assault allegations in Louisville, Ky. Johnson died Wednesday night, Dec. 13, 2017. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings says it was "probably suicide," and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo