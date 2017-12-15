The Latest: New 1st-degree murder charge in car ramming

This photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields has a preliminary court hearing in Charlottesville on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP)