Nation & World

No charges for Louisiana deputy in man's fatal shooting

The Associated Press

December 14, 2017 02:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

VILLE PLATTE, La.

A grand jury has declined to indict a sheriff's deputy who stopped and fatally shot a man riding an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend in rural Louisiana.

KATC-TV reports that the grand jury brought no charges against the Evangeline Parish sheriff's deputy, who is white, in the July 6 shooting of 27-year-old DeJuan Guillory, who was black.

Guillory's girlfriend, Dequince Brown, was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Police said she jumped on Holden Lafleur's back and tried to grab his gun while he struggled to handcuff the suspect.

A lawyer for Guillory's family says she was trying to save her boyfriend's life after the deputy shot him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Attorney Trent Brignac didn't immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment on Thursday.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires

    Firefighting crews in California are lighting backfires to burn away dry vegetation and contain the massive fire that has burned at least 362 square miles north-west of Los Angeles.

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires 1:08

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires
See National Zoo's panda take a roll in the snow 0:35

See National Zoo's panda take a roll in the snow
Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police 1:04

Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police

View More Video