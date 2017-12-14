No charges for Louisiana deputy in man's fatal shooting

A grand jury has declined to indict a sheriff's deputy who stopped and fatally shot a man riding an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend in rural Louisiana.
KATC-TV reports that the grand jury brought no charges against the Evangeline Parish sheriff's deputy, who is white, in the July 6 shooting of 27-year-old DeJuan Guillory, who was black.
Guillory's girlfriend, Dequince Brown, was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Police said she jumped on Holden Lafleur's back and tried to grab his gun while he struggled to handcuff the suspect.
A lawyer for Guillory's family says she was trying to save her boyfriend's life after the deputy shot him.
Never miss a local story.
District Attorney Trent Brignac didn't immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment on Thursday.
Comments