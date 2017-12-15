Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, arrives for a meeting of the Visegrad Group on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, arrives for a meeting of the Visegrad Group on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc. Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, arrives for a meeting of the Visegrad Group on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels and are set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc. Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World

Hungary's PM says EU leaders did 'battle' over migration

By VANESSA GERA Associated Press

December 15, 2017 04:08 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BRUSSELS

Hungary's prime minister used war metaphors Friday to describe the scale of the division over migration issues in the European Union as countries in central and eastern Europe held out against taking in more refugees.

In a Facebook video subtitled in English, Viktor Orban colorfully described a dinner at an EU summit in Brussels that apparently went until past midnight. Smiling, he said: "It's 12:40 a.m. We struggled with each other til now. It was close combat, a type of political close combat."

He said the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs and Slovaks "did well in battle" against those wanting them to take in refugees languishing in camps in Italy and Greece.

"We held on to our positions, but we could not convince our adversaries," Orban said, saying the battle would continue at the next scheduled EU summit in March.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There has been a bitter east-west rift within the bloc for more than two years over how to manage the migrant challenge.

The disagreement has created distrust between EU neighbors and boosted anti-migrant parties across Europe, threatening the European project itself even as it faces Brexit and other problems.

On Thursday the four central European countries announced that they planned to spend around 35 million euros ($41 million) to beef up EU borders.

While other leaders welcomed the move, some felt it still wasn't enough or even saw a cynical ploy to avoid sharing the burden of taking refugees.

Orban said in his video that despite agreement on securing the borders, there are still "strong forces" that seek to bring migrants into Europe and redistribute them.

The Hungarian leader, who built razor-wire fences in 2015 to keep migrants out of his country, has depicted himself as protecting Christian Europe from an invasion of Muslims — a point he seeks to stress as he faces re-election next year.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires

    Firefighting crews in California are lighting backfires to burn away dry vegetation and contain the massive fire that has burned at least 362 square miles north-west of Los Angeles.

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires 1:08

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires
See National Zoo's panda take a roll in the snow 0:35

See National Zoo's panda take a roll in the snow
Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police 1:04

Body cam footage shows unarmed man pleading for life before being shot by police

View More Video