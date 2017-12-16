Nevada governor and wife separating, plan to divorce

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval talks with reporter following the 21st Annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage. The two-term Republican says in a statement released Friday, Dec. 15, that "demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected." Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo