FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval talks with reporter following the 21st Annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage. The two-term Republican says in a statement released Friday, Dec. 15, that "demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected." Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo

Nevada governor and wife separating, plan to divorce

The Associated Press

December 16, 2017 09:02 AM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have decided to separate and plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The two-term Republican said in a statement released Friday that "demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected."

The statement says the Sandovals remain committed to their three children and ask that their family's privacy be respected "during this difficult time."

The Sandovals were married in 1990. They have two adult children and a teenager.

A Reno native, Brian Sandoval was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He served in the Nevada Assembly, as state attorney general and as a federal judge before becoming governor.

