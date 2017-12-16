Honduran government accuses opposition of spurring unrest

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Honduran government is accusing Hernandez’s political rivals of ordering “gangs” to block streets and other acts of violence amid protests over the disputed Nov. 26 election. The government said late Friday, Dec. 15, that “the gangs tried today to harm Hondurans, seizing roads with the desire to create chaos and a state of terror.” Fernando Antonio, File AP Photo