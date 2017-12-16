FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Honduran government is accusing Hernandez’s political rivals of ordering “gangs” to block streets and other acts of violence amid protests over the disputed Nov. 26 election. The government said late Friday, Dec. 15, that “the gangs tried today to harm Hondurans, seizing roads with the desire to create chaos and a state of terror.”
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Honduran government is accusing Hernandez’s political rivals of ordering “gangs” to block streets and other acts of violence amid protests over the disputed Nov. 26 election. The government said late Friday, Dec. 15, that “the gangs tried today to harm Hondurans, seizing roads with the desire to create chaos and a state of terror.” Fernando Antonio, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Honduran government accuses opposition of spurring unrest

The Associated Press

December 16, 2017 02:09 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

The Honduran government is accusing President Juan Orlando Hernandez's political rivals of ordering "gangs" to block streets and undertake other acts of violence amid protests over the disputed Nov. 26 election.

The government said late Friday that "the gangs tried today to harm Hondurans, seizing roads with the desire to create chaos and a state of terror" on orders from opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla and ex-President Manuel Zelaya.

Nasralla trails Hernandez by 41.4 percent to 43 percent in a vote count by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, though no winner has been declared.

Zelaya was ousted by a coup in 2009 and founded the party which ran Nasralla as a candidate.

Nasralla has alleged fraud, and at least 16 people have died in unrest since the vote.

View More Video