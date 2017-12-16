Gov.-elect poses next to cutout of Chris Christie on beach

FiLE - In this Sunday, July 2, 2017 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is getting some pushback for posing for photos on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, next to a cardboard cutout of Christie lounging on a beach last summer. Christie came under intense criticism for using the beach closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend due to a government shutdown. NJ Advance Media via AP Andrew Mills