Nevada Democrat, facing ethics probe, won't seek re-election

The Associated Press

December 16, 2017 01:46 PM

LAS VEGAS

First-term Democratic Congressman Ruben Kihuen (KEY'-win) of Nevada is denying allegations of sexual harassment but says he won't seek re-election.

Kihuen's announcement Saturday follows the House Ethics Committee statement Friday that it had opened an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed a former campaign aide and a lobbyist.

Kihuen says he denies all the allegations and that he's committed to fully cooperating with the committee.

A former campaign aide said Kihuen propositioned her despite her repeated rejections during his 2016 campaign. A lobbyist told the Nevada Independent that he touched her thighs and buttocks and made unwanted sexual advances while he was a state senator.

Kihuen is among a growing number of lawmakers whose careers have faced uncertainty or ended altogether because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

