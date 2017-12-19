2 anti-India rebels, woman killed during Kashmir fighting

A Kashmiri villager walks across the house which was damaged during a gun-battle at Shopian 55 kilometres

34 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Police say a woman was killed during anti-India protests in disputed Kashmir following a gun battle that killed two rebels. Fighting erupted after Indian troops cordoned off a village in the southern Shopian area overnight on a tip that militants were hiding in a house.