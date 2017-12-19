FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen.-elect Doug Jones speaks during a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week's U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn't expected to change. Merrill announced Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner's margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen.-elect Doug Jones speaks during a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week's U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn't expected to change. Merrill announced Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner's margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins. John Bazemore, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo, U.S. Sen.-elect Doug Jones speaks during a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week's U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn't expected to change. Merrill announced Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner's margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins. John Bazemore, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Counties sorting through write-in votes in Senate race

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 10:40 AM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week's U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn't expected to change.

Merrill announced Monday that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner's margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins.

With 20,634 votes, Doug Jones defeated embattled Republican Roy Moore to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century. Moore was beset by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

Merrill has said no change is anticipated from last-minute ballots, including write-ins and overseas votes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moore hasn't conceded awaiting state certification, expected between Dec. 26 and Jan 3.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

    The Massachusetts family business called Russo's plays live holiday tunes for shoppers at the end of the year each year. This year, an employee named Gilly asked to help with sound check for the hired group, and his musical talent blew everyone away.

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes
Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller
Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

View More Video