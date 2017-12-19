Nation & World

Nations to hold North Korea meeting in Canada on Jan. 16

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 04:21 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario

The United States and Canada say nations from around the world will convene on Jan. 16 to show solidarity against North Korea's nuclear program.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting in the Canadian capital with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. They say the meeting will take place in Vancouver.

The meeting involves the "sending states" that sent forces as part of a United Nations command to support South Korea during the Korean War. They'll be joined by additional countries including Japan, South Korea and India.

Tillerson says the meeting aims to advance the pressure campaign on North Korea and to send a unified message that the global community won't accept the North becoming a nuclear state. He says the pressure campaign will keep intensifying.

