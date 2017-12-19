Mom of Charlottesville victim to speak at street dedication

FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, holds a photo of Bro's mother and her daughter, in Charlottesville, Va. Heyer was struck and killed by a car while protesting a white nationalist rally on Aug. 12. The city of Charlottesville is preparing to dedicate a downtown street in her honor. Joshua Replogle, File AP Photo