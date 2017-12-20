The word 'Russia' to appear on Olympic uniforms

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, the Russian national flag, right, flies next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The word "Russia" will appear on the Olympic uniforms worn by the athletes granted an exemption from the country's doping ban. More than 200 athletes are set to compete in Pyeongchang as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia" if they can prove they aren't tainted by doping. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo