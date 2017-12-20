Winter solstice is Thursday. Why the shortest day of the year really matters

More Videos 0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space Pause 1:00 Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' 2:57 Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 5:46 Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 1:34 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom 2:52 Zach Randolph discusses the art of rebounding after surpassing 10,000 for his career 1:23 Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space The four changes of the seasons, related to the position of sunlight on the planet, are captured in this view from Earth orbit The images show how sunlight fell on the planet throughout the year with each images taken at 6:12 a.m. local time. Thursday is the winter solstice, when less exposure to the sun's rays prompts the darkest day of the year, according to National Geographic. The four changes of the seasons, related to the position of sunlight on the planet, are captured in this view from Earth orbit The images show how sunlight fell on the planet throughout the year with each images taken at 6:12 a.m. local time. Thursday is the winter solstice, when less exposure to the sun's rays prompts the darkest day of the year, according to National Geographic. NASA

