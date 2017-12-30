N. Korea says won't give up nukes if US keeps up 'blackmail'

FILE - In this undated file photo distributed on Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, celebrates what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea says it will never give up its nuclear weapons as long as the United States and its allies continue their “blackmail and war drills” at its doorstep. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency