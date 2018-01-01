Why one Hawaiian Airlines flight had some saying, ‘Time travel is possible!’

Passengers and crew on one Hawaiian Airlines flight got to ring in the new year twice – thanks to a delay and a major difference in time zones.
Flight 446 took off from Auckland, New Zealand, at 12:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, local time and landed in Honolulu at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017, Hawaii time, according to Flightview.
Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic worldwide, was among the first to point out the flight’s schedule on Twitter, saying, “Time travel is possible!”
Time travel is possible!— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 31, 2017
Flight #HA446 just took off from New Zealand in 2018 and will land in Hawaii back in 2017! pic.twitter.com/3KsCEniCOL
The flight, which lasted 9 hours and 10 minutes, was originally scheduled to depart at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, but it was delayed, according to a tweet by ABC’s Sam Sweeney.
Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel pic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017
The delay plus the 23-hour time-zone difference meant travelers got a double dose of new year celebrations, according to SFGate.
The flight captured plenty of attention on social media. Here’s a sample of reactions on Twitter:
The Hawaiian Airlines flight apparently wasn’t the only flight to seemingly travel back in time.
Flightradar24 said six planes took off from Taipei in 2018 that were scheduled to land in the United States and Canada in 2017.
