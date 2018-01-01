More Videos

Nation & World

Why one Hawaiian Airlines flight had some saying, ‘Time travel is possible!’

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

January 01, 2018 06:52 PM

Passengers and crew on one Hawaiian Airlines flight got to ring in the new year twice – thanks to a delay and a major difference in time zones.

Flight 446 took off from Auckland, New Zealand, at 12:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, local time and landed in Honolulu at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017, Hawaii time, according to Flightview.

Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic worldwide, was among the first to point out the flight’s schedule on Twitter, saying, “Time travel is possible!”

The flight, which lasted 9 hours and 10 minutes, was originally scheduled to depart at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, but it was delayed, according to a tweet by ABC’s Sam Sweeney.

The delay plus the 23-hour time-zone difference meant travelers got a double dose of new year celebrations, according to SFGate.

The flight captured plenty of attention on social media. Here’s a sample of reactions on Twitter:

The Hawaiian Airlines flight apparently wasn’t the only flight to seemingly travel back in time.

Flightradar24 said six planes took off from Taipei in 2018 that were scheduled to land in the United States and Canada in 2017.

