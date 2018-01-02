Children sit next to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games' official mascots, a white tiger Soohorang, for the Olympics, and black bear Bandabi, right, for Paralympics, near Seoul Plaza Ice Rink in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. South Korea on Tuesday offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in the South.
Nation & World

The Latest: Trump: My 'nuclear button' is bigger than Kim's

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:51 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is boasting that he has a bigger and more powerful "nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump's tweet Tuesday comes in response to Kim's declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his table and the entire U.S. mainland is now within strike range.

Trump asks if someone from Kim's "depleted and food starved regime" can "please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Trump does not actually have a nuclear button on his desk. The nuclear "football" is carried by a rotating group of military officers everywhere the president goes.

___

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is sounding open to the possibility of an inter-Korean dialogue after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare overture toward South Korea in a New Year's address.

But U.S. officials are also voicing skepticism about Kim's intentions and repeating the demand that the North give up its nukes.

Using his derisive nickname for Kim, Trump says: "Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!"

