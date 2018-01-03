The Latest: LA man charged in Kansas waives extradition

This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Barriss. The attorney for the family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call wants the police officer who killed him criminally charged for his death. Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home. In a letter Tuesday, Finch's mother, Lisa Finch, says officials are compounding the family's grief by not allowing her to see her son's body. Barriss is suspected of making the hoax emergency call and is in custody in Los Angeles. Glendale Police Department via AP)