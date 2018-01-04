SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is guaranteeing excitement “one way or another” when the Falcon Heavy is launched at the end of January.
Roadster to be launched into space. 'Excitement ... guaranteed, one way or another'

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 09:11 PM

If all goes according to plan, Falcon Heavy will launch before the end of the month.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, took to social media Thursday to share posts of the company’s rocket going vertical and an update on when it’s expected to be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Excitement on launch day guaranteed, one way or another,” he wrote on Instagram.

SpaceX calls the Falcon Heavy “the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two.”

Musk said last month that a Tesla Roadster would serve as the payload on the vehicle when it’s launched, according to SpaceNews.

Despite Musk’s enthusiasm Thursday, he has previously expressed some concerns.

“There’s a lot of risk associated with the Falcon Heavy,” he told SpaceNews. “There’s a real good chance that vehicle does not make it to orbit. I want to make sure and set expectations accordingly.”

The countdown to launch is near.

“Hold-down test fire next week. Launch end of the month,” Musk wrote on Instagram.

