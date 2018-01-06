Here’s what the Arctic chill affecting 100 million Americans looks like

Jay Churkin and his dog Siba play on the frozen Lake Arthur in Moraine State Park while temperatures were in the single digits, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Portersville, Pa. Pennsylvanians continue to deal with bone-chilling temperatures and related weather issues that have gripped the state in recent weeks.
Keith Srakocic
AP
John Delcamp, left, and his girlfriend Michelle Lutian cross country ski along the edge of the frozen Lake Arthur in Moraine State Park while temperatures were in the single digits, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Portersville, Pa. Pennsylvanians continue to deal with bone-chilling temperatures and related weather issues that have gripped the state in recent weeks.
Keith Srakocic
AP
Workers clear snow from the street in Boston's Seaport district on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, following Thursday's snowstorm.
Bill Sikes
AP
A resident clears away snow from a driveway on Church Street, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Moscow, Pa.
Butch Comegys
AP
People dig out a snowbound car along Atlantic Ave., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Edward Lea
AP
The dune system from 3rd to 5th Avenues in North Wildwood, N.J., suffered major erosion during the snow storm, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. High winds and bitter cold temperatures are expected into the weekend as residents of South Jersey dig out from the storm.
Dale Gerhard
AP
Bill Abee of Morganton, N.C., photographs a frozen over High Shoals Falls at South Mountains State Park on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in Connelly Springs, N.C. The 60 foot waterfall is frozen over as a result of below freezing temperatures.
Kathy Kmonicek
AP
Pat Metheny, 35, of Botetourt County, ascends a frozen Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Va. with crampons and an ice axe with his friend Greg Martin, 45, of Roanoke County, watching from below on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Erica Yoon
AP
A woman pauses carrying a shovel filled with snow to a pile at the end of her block in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm.
Charles Krupa
AP
Shadows from trees spread out across the snow-covered Hampshire Golf Course, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Larchmont, N.Y.
Julie Jacobson
AP
A crew deices a United Airlines plane at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, N.Y., Thursday. Jan. 5, 2018.
Michael Greenlar
AP
Ben Reigert, of Reading, Pa., walks out onto the ice at Sweet Arrow Lake to fish on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Pine Grove, Pa. Freezing temperatures since December 26 have made for ideal ice fishing conditions.
David McKeown
AP