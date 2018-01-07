Activist: Car bomb kills 23 in Syrian rebel-held Idlib city

In this photo provided on Tuesday Jan. 2, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group, Edlib Media Center, EMC, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrian displaced man and boy who fled from a countryside village of Idlib city, which is under the attack of the Russian and Syrian government airstrikes, sits outside their tent at an informal refugee camp, near Idlib, Syria. Syrian government forces and allied militiamen are advancing on the largest remaining rebel-held territory in the country's north, forcing thousands of civilians to flee toward the border with Turkey amid a crushing offensive just as the cold winter weather sets in. The Arabic words on the right read:"Idlib countryside." Edlib Media Center via AP)