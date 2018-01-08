Nation & World

Olympics keeps 'door open' for NKorea at Pyeongchang Games

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:53 AM

GENEVA

Olympics officials say they have "kept the door open" for North Korea to take part in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee has long sought a diplomatic success that could allow the reclusive Communist country to participate in the Pyeongchang Games next month.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Monday the registration deadline has been extended and that the Lausanne, Switzerland-based committee supports North Korean athletes in the qualification process, while respecting U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished success for the Games and suggested the North may send a delegation. Officials for the two countries are set to meet on Wednesday.

Japanese media reported over the weekend that North Korea's IOC representative, Chang Ung, was headed to Switzerland.

