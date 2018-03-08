NASA 'hot ticket' will take your name on a mission to the sun

NASA is sending a probe to the sun for the first time, and it's inviting people around the world to join in. Symbolically, of course.
The space agency has invited the public to submit their names via a simple online application to receive a "hot ticket," according to a recent news release. Those who apply will have their name added to a microchip aboard the Parker Solar Probe, which launches this summer and will travel into the sun's atmosphere.
The application is free and requires a quick email confirmation. NASA is accepting names now through April 27.
Never miss a local story.
Parker Solar Probe will be protected by a high-tech heat shield. Its mission is to collect data about the sun's magnetic fields, solar wind and more. It'll need to handle temperatures up to 2,500 degrees and will travel more than 430,000 mph at one point.
The probe is named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, and is the first NASA craft honoring a living individual, according to the news release.
A promotional video for the campaign features "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments