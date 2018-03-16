Streets deserted, airport closes for Bali's Day of Silence

A Balinese man is hit with flaming coconut leaves during the fire fight ritual called 'Lukat Gni' before Nyepi, the annual day of silence marking Balinese Hindu new year in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, March 16, 2018. Bali's annual Day of Silence is so sacred that even reaching for a smartphone to send a tweet or upload a selfie to social media could cause offense. This year it will be nearly impossible to do that anyway, all phone companies have agreed to shut down the mobile internet for 24 hours on Saturday during the holiday that marks the New Year on the predominantly Hindu island. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo