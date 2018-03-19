Italy seizes Spanish rescue boat that defied Libyan threats

The Spanish NGO's Proactiva Open Arms vessel is seen at harbor at the port of Pozzallo, in the southern Italian island of Sicily, Monday, March 19, 2018. The NGO’s migrant rescue ship has been put under sequester by prosecutors’ orders, Sunday, March 18 in Pozzallo, where the vessel brought 216 migrants it had rescued last week in the Mediterranean north of Libya. Alessio Tricani AP Photo