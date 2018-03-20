Bar owner says US student not drunk before disappearance

Tom Healy, left, the Bermuda national rugby coach and organizer of an international rugby tournament in Bermuda, is consoled by former rugby player Harry Andrews after police confirmed they found the body of American college student Mark Dombroski in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018. Dombroski, 19, a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, disappeared early Sunday after a night of socializing at the end of the tournament. The Royal Gazette via AP Blaire Simmons