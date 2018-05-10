Olympic observers find skepticism over anti-doping program

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, United States' Lindsey Vonn heads into the doping control room after competing in women's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea. Questions over the integrity of sample-collection bottles led to frustration from athletes at this year’s Winter Olympics, including two who tightened their bottles so tightly, they cracked the caps. In all, there were 3,189 tests conducted. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo