USA Gymnastics VP Faehn out amid fallout from Nassar scandal

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Rhonda Faehn, USA Gymnastics Senior Vice President of Women's Program, gives a tour of the Karolyi Ranch in New Waverly, Texas. USA Gymnastics has parted ways with Faehn, who has come under fire recently from victims of a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison for abusing athletes, the organization announced in a statement, Friday, May 18, 2018. David J. Phillip AP Photo