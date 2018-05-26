The Latest: North and South Korean leaders meet again

Protesters hold candle lights during a rally to denounce the United States' policies against North Korea near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 25, 2018. North Korea said Friday that it's still willing to sit down for talks with the United States "at any time, at any format" just hours after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his planned summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo