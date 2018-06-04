AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Guatemala volcanic eruption sends lava into homes, kills 25
EL RODEO, Guatemala (AP) — A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash.
The death toll rose late Sunday with 18 bodies found in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes, disaster agency spokesman David de Leon said, adding to the seven victims previously confirmed elsewhere earlier in the day.
At least 20 people were injured, and authorities have said they feared the death toll could rise with an undetermined number of people unaccounted for.
The Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," exploded in a hail of ash and molten rock shortly before noon, blanketing nearby villages in heavy ash. Lava began flowing down the mountain's flank and across homes and roads around 4 p.m.
Eddy Sanchez, director of the country's seismology and volcanology institute, said the flows reached temperatures of about 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit (700 Celsius).
Trump lawyer plays down chance president would self-pardon
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the White House sharpened its legal and political defenses against the special counsel Russia probe, an attorney for President Donald Trump's legal team made it clear that it would combat any effort to force the president to testify in front of a grand jury.
Rudy Giuliani on Sunday underscored one of the main arguments in a newly unveiled letter sent by Trump's lawyers to special counsel Robert Mueller back in January: that a president can't be given a grand jury subpoena as part of the investigation into foreign meddling in the 2016 election.
But Giuliani, in a series of television interviews, broke with one of their bolder arguments in the letter that a president could not have committed obstruction of justice because he has ultimate authority over any federal investigation. He also played down the possibility that Trump could pardon himself, suggesting he might have that authority but would be unwise to use it.
"Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment," Giuliani told NBC's "Meet the Press." ''And he has no need to do it, he's done nothing wrong."
Yet the former New York City mayor, who was not on the legal team when the letter was written, added that Trump "probably does" have the power to pardon himself, an assertion challenged by legal scholars. He says the president's legal team hasn't discussed that option, which many observers believe could plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis.
Immigration fight, tension on tariffs await Congress' return
WASHINGTON (AP) — This was supposed to be the quiet time on Capitol Hill, but Congress returns to work Monday facing a showdown in the House over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after President Donald Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.
Tensions are running particularly high as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to cancel the traditional August recess as he fights Democratic opposition to GOP priorities in a show of busy-work before the midterm election.
It's shaping up to be far from the typical summer slowdown when legislating usually makes way for campaigning.
"Another summer, another heavy work load," tweeted Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, as he pushed to confirm nominations. "NOW is the time to vote on Fridays (even wknds!)." The Senate often is not in session on Fridays.
Congress faces a few should-do items in the weeks ahead. Topping the agenda is passage of the annual defense bill, which includes pay raises for the troops. It has already cleared the House. The Senate could begin consideration of its defense bill this week. But the Senate version carries a warning to Trump with a trade provision to block any White House plan to lift penalties on the China-based telecommunications company ZTE, which faces trade law violations over selling sensitive technologies to U.S. adversaries.
China: Smaller trade surplus, OK. But tech concessions? No.
BEIJING (AP) — Narrow our trade surplus with the United States? No problem, say Chinese negotiators. But change technology tactics that are China's path to prosperity and its rightful place as a global leader? Absolutely not.
China highlighted the sensitivity of the issue with its threat Sunday to scrap deals aimed at settling a trade dispute with Washington if President Donald Trump's tariff hike on $50 billion of Chinese technology goods goes ahead.
It sheds more light on where President Xi Jinping's government might compromise and where it rejects any challenge to a Communist Party-led model for technology development that it sees as hugely successful.
"Where China does not budge is in areas it considers to be its fundamental development strategy," said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics, a former World Bank economist in Beijing. "If the U.S. is asking China to stop these industrial policies to become a global technology leader, that is where China says, 'Look, that's not possible.'"
The desultory end to weekend talks led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China's top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, revived worries Beijing and Washington are sliding again toward open conflict.
Analysis: Qatar crisis widens fissures among US allies
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At a time when the United States hopes to exert maximum pressure on Iran, a regional bloc created by Gulf Arab countries to counter Tehran looks increasingly more divided ahead of the anniversary of the diplomatic crisis in Qatar.
The sheer lack of cooperation by the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council already has seen the U.S. limit some military exercises and send Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region to urge allies to end the boycott of Qatar, a tiny, gas-rich nation.
The council consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. On June 5 last year, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Egypt, cut ties to Qatar, citing its close links with Iran and what they said was Qatar's support for extremist groups in the region.
They launched the economic boycott, stopping Qatar Airways flights from using their airspace, closing off the country's sole land border with Saudi Arabia and blocking its ships from using their ports.
Amid the dispute, Qatar restored full diplomatic ties to Iran. And just like Iran after the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal with Tehran, Qatar appears to have no interest in ceding any ground, having already decried the demands as an affront to its sovereignty.
APNewsBreak: Seniors scrimp but still spend more for meds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare recipients filled fewer prescriptions for pricey brand-name drugs — but spent more on such meds anyway, says a government report due out Monday. It blames rising manufacturer prices for squeezing older people and taxpayers.
The Health and Human Services inspector general's office says it found a 17 percent drop in the overall number of prescriptions for brand-name medications under Medicare's "Part D" drug program over a recent five-year period.
But beneficiaries' share of costs for branded drugs went in the opposite direction. From 2011 to 2015, their annual costs rose by 40 percent, from $161 in 2011 to $225 on average. Data for 2011-2015 were the most recent available for the analysis.
"Increases in unit prices for brand-name drugs resulted in Medicare and its beneficiaries paying more for these drugs," said the report. Rising Medicare payments for brand-name drugs "will continue to affect Part D and its beneficiaries for years to come."
A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press.
Team studies bones to identify the disappeared in Mexico
CIUDAD CUAUHTEMOC, Mexico (AP) — A pair of rubber-gloved hands carefully separates the red "Evidence" tape from a paper bag and empties the contents onto a table. Hundreds of burnt bone fragments spill out.
The fragments look like bits of volcanic pumice. Yet for the hands that gently smooth them out over the table top, each one bears a name and holds a piece of a story that nobody knows, but that someone, somewhere is desperate to hear.
The fragments laid out by investigators for the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team are among the remains of tens of thousands of people who have simply disappeared in Mexico's long and bloody drug war. These particular bones come from one of three isolated ranches in the city of Cuauhtemoc in the northern border state of Chihuahua, where bodies of victims were dissolved or burned in drums. Nearby stand boxes and bags of other evidence bearing the names of the places and conditions in which they were found, such as "Dolores Ranch" and "(Bone) Fragments stained with diesel."
As President Enrique Pena Nieto prepares to leave office later this year, another administration has come and gone with little progress in solving one of Mexico's biggest problems: the disappeared. Distrust of Mexican authorities runs deep, and many families see the Argentine experts as the only ones to offer any answers to suffering that has stretched on for a decade or more.
In January, Mexico passed a "very important" law that introduces good methods for conducting searches and classifying crimes, said Ariel Dulitzky, director of the Human Rights Clinic at the University of Texas at Austin. But the law still needs funding and political will for enforcement, and it will only work together with a crackdown on corruption, he said.
In India, a trio of unlikely heroes wages war on plastic
NEW DELHI (AP) — For more than 25 years, Ram Nath has lived on the banks of the Yamuna River under a 19th-century iron bridge. Each morning, the wiry man walks a few steps from his makeshift hut and enters the black, sludgy waters of one of India's most polluted rivers. He is fishing for trash.
"This is the only work we have," said the 40-year-old, sorting through a pile of plastic bottles, bags, and cast-off electronics.
Hundreds of garbage collectors live on the Yamuna's banks in New Delhi, making $2 to $4 per day recycling plastic waste collected from the river. While Nath doesn't think of himself as an environmentalist, he is one of a handful of New Delhi residents waging war against the tsunami of plastic threatening to swamp India. They include a 9th-grade student who convinces posh restaurants to give up plastic straws and a businessman whose company makes plates and bowls from palm leaves.
India, which hosts U.N. World Environment Day on June 5, can use all the help it can get. This year's theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution."
With more than 15 million people, New Delhi and its surrounding cities produce an estimated 17,000 tons of trash daily, according to Indian officials and environmentalists. That requires immense dumps, hills of stinking trash that measure up to 50 meters tall. Last year, two people were killed when a large part of one of the city's dumps crashed down onto them.
Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry backpedaled in pure joy. He skipped, hollered and let the ball fly from everywhere with that feeling he gets when there's no way it will miss — unwavering even with a defender's hand in his face.
Curry dazzled in outdueling LeBron James as the two superstars traded big shots and celebratory moves, hitting an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scoring 33 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.
"Pretty special night," Curry said, "and hopefully some more special things happen and we get two more wins."
Kevin Durant found his steady stroke to score 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists while also handling a load of the defensive assignment against James. Klay Thompson added 20 points playing on a tender left leg to put the defending champions two wins from a repeat title they have talked about since the season began last fall.
James followed up his 51-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a far tamer finals sequel — and a much more lopsided one — minus the utter craziness of a drama-packed opener three days prior.
Suicide bombing targets gathering of clerics in Kabul; 7 die
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing targeted a gathering of Afghanistan's top clerics on Monday in Kabul, killing at least seven people and wounding nine, the police said. Shortly before the attack struck, the clerics had issued a fatwa against suicide bombings and urged peace talks to end the Afghan war.
Ghafor Aziz, police chief of Kabul's 5th District, said the bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of a compound where the religious body, known as the Afghan Ulema Council, was meeting under the traditional tent of the Loya Jirga, the council of elders.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Initially, four people were reported killed but the police very soon raised the death toll to seven and said that nine people were wounded. It was not immediately clear how many of the clerics were among those killed.
Aziz added that had the attacker penetrated deeper, the casualty numbers could have been significantly higher.
