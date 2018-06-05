Noem, Jackley vie in South Dakota GOP primary for governor

FILE - In this June 28, 2012 file photo, Dusty Johnson, chief of staff to South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard, speaks in the governor's office in Pierre, S.D. The former Public Utilities Commission member and top gubernatorial aide is one of three Republicans campaigning for the nomination to replace outgoing GOP U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem. The primary is June 5, 2018. The Argus Leader via AP, File Elisha Page