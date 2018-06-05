Hubbell wins clear Democratic victory to face Gov. Reynolds

Wealthy Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell easily won the five-way Iowa Democratic primary race Tuesday to run against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who advanced to the fall campaign uncontested in her primary.
Hubbell, who provided millions of dollars of his own money to fund a high profile campaign, significantly outperformed competitors including a union local president, a physician, a former party chairman and a mayor. That race and multiple Democrats running for three GOP-occupied congressional seats helped attract a heavier-than-usual number of voters to the polls.
Here's how the races are developing:
1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Four Democrats are running to oppose two-term Republican Rep. Rod Blum in the northeastern Iowa district. Blum, who is running unopposed, is considered vulnerable in November in a district where active Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 16,000 voters.
Among the Democrats, state Rep. Abby Finkenauer would be the youngest woman elected to Congress if the 28-year-old wins the general election. Other Democrats are Cedar Falls business executive Thomas Heckroth, Army veteran George Ramsey of Cedar Rapids, and Air Force Reserves veteran Courtney Rowe of Cedar Rapids.
3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
In Iowa's southwest corner another two-term Republican congressman, David Young, also could face a strong challenge in November once Democrats choose their favorite from among West Des Moines businesswoman Cindy Axne, Des Moines insurance company owner Eddie Mauro, and Des Moines political operative Pete D'Alessandro. The 16-county district, which includes Council Bluffs and Des Moines, leans Republican in voter registration.
4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Fourth District Republican Rep. Steve King has a primary challenger, but he's seen as a prohibitive favorite as he seeks his ninth term representing the sprawling district that stretches over 39 counties in northwestern and northern Iowa.
Human resources professional Cyndi Hanson of Sioux City is opposing King, with the winner facing whoever wins a three-person Democratic primary.
The three Democrats are Spencer City Councilwoman Leann Jacobsen, Ames pediatrician John Paschen, and Sioux City paralegal J.D. Scholten. Libertarian Charles Aldrich, of Clarion, also is running.
GOVERNOR
Hubbell succeeded in his first political effort to defeat four Democratic opponents to face Reynolds
Hel succeeded in getting significantly more votes to clear the 35 percent threshold needed to avoid a Democratic state convention. Early vote totals had him exceeding 50 percent of the vote, to defeat nurse and union local president Cathy Glasson of Coralville, physician and former party chairwoman Andy McGuire of Des Moines, aide to former Gov. Tom Vilsack and former Democratic Party state chairman John Norris of Des Moines, and former Iowa City Mayor Ross Wilburn.
Reynolds immediately criticized Hubbell, who comes from a wealthy Des Moines family, for providing millions of dollars to his own campaign. She's a two-term lieutenant governor, who took the top job when Gov. Terry Branstad became ambassador to China. A general election win by Reynolds would be the first time Iowa elected a woman as governor.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Two Democrats vie for a place on the November ballot against incumbent Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Pate lists one of his top accomplishments as passage of a voter identification law, and that law has been the focus of much of the campaigning by Democrats Jim Mowrer and Diedre DeJear. Both argue the law that now is being implemented will discourage voting, especially by low-income and minority citizens.
Mowrer is a former intelligence analyst in the Iowa National Guard and served as special assistant to the undersecretary of the U.S. Army. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016. DeJear is a Des Moines businesswoman who worked as Iowa African-American vote director for Barack Obama's 2012 presidential campaign.
SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE
Four Republicans are competing to unseat an incumbent appointed to the job.
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was appointed March 1 to succeed Bill Northey, who accepted a U.S. Department of Agriculture appointment. Naig, who grew up on a northwestern Iowa family farm, had served as deputy secretary since 2013.
The other Republicans are farmer and soybean association trade representative Ray Gaesser, hog farmer and Iowa State University extension watershed specialist Chad Ingels, dairy farmer Craig Lang, and farmer and state Sen. Dan Zumbach.
Tim Gannon, a farmer who worked for Tom Vilsack when he was governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture, is the sole Democratic candidate.
Comments