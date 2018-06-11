A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. President Trump and North Korea's Kim came together for a momentous summit Tuesday that could determine historic peace or raise the specter of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of."
A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. President Trump and North Korea's Kim came together for a momentous summit Tuesday that could determine historic peace or raise the specter of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of." Koji Sasahara AP Photo
A staff of a Japanese news paper Yomiuri distributes an extra edition of the newspaper reporting about the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, at Shimbashi Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. President Trump and North Korea's Kim came together for a momentous summit Tuesday that could determine historic peace or raise the specter of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of." Koji Sasahara AP Photo

Nation & World

For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace

The Associated Press

June 11, 2018 08:45 PM

TOKYO

Cheers in South Korea and a one-page "extra" edition of a Japanese newspaper have greeted the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump became the first sitting American president to meet a North Korean leader Tuesday when the two shook hands firmly at a resort hotel in Singapore.

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were among those wishing for a successful summit.

South Koreans at a train station in Seoul cheered and applauded as televisions screens broadcast the handshake live.

Japan's Yomiuri newspaper printed a special edition in both Japanese and English that was distributed for free in Tokyo one hour after the meeting began.

Many across the region have welcomed a flurry of diplomacy in recent months, but remain cautious about actual results.

  Comments  