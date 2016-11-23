Living insulin-free: ‘I feel like a whole new person’

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

0:56 Video of woman shooting at burglars during Georgia home invasion

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:45 These seven people are making a difference for local black children