He’s a garbage apprentice, and for a shot at 70K a year, he’ll deal with the maggots

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table Pause

1:19 Makers: Dog treat maker California Favorites

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

3:34 Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

2:24 49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch