Family’s Thanksgiving argument heats up, and it isn’t over Trump vs. Clinton

As families came together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the country was preparing itself for fierce debates.
But for one Parrish family, the argument didn’t stem from a disagreement over political parties.
Buffalo dipping sauce was at the center of the dispute.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Twin Rivers neighborhood Wednesday in response to a domestic disturbance call, but when the deputy arrived, he was told that the racket was just because of the spicy sauce.
According to the incident report, the argument didn’t turn physical but the deputy handed out domestic packets to the parties involved.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
