Teen jumps out of a car when dad apparently overdoses while driving

A Pennsylvania teen jumped out the back seat of a car when his father suffered an apparent drug overdose Thursday morning, police said.
The driver of the 2010 Ford Focus lost control in a shopping center lot, drove into some shrubbery and slammed into the curb in front of a fast-food restaurant, authorities told the Butler Eagle. Butler is about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.
The 13-year-old “bailed out” through the rear driver’s side door, Butler Fire Capt. Tom Fair told the Eagle.
The boy was not injured, but medical crews used the anti-opioid drug naloxone to save his father, who was unconscious after the wreck. The drug is typically used to treat heroin overdoses.
“He was dead at that point,” Fair said. The man was revived with CPR and naloxone, but he refused further treatment, the Eagle reported.
Authorities found a syringe and other drug contraband in the car.
Emergency crews said they were concerned about the boy.
“He wasn’t hurt but he was shook up,” Fair told the Eagle. “He was probably more scared for his dad.”
More people are using heroin and other opioid pain medications in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Pennsylvania, there were 1,848 inpatient hospitalizations in 2014 for overdoses – nearly triple than the figures in 2000 – the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council said in a Pittsburgh Post Gazette story. Rural counties saw the sharpest increases in hospitalizations for heroin overdoses, 315 percent, the council reported in January.
The increase in opioid-related overdoses has also led to an unfortunate trend: parents overdosing with their kids in cars and other public places:
▪ Police released a photo of an Ohio couple found passed out in a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy in the back seat. That image went viral in September.
▪ A video in September showed a crying toddler trying to wake her overdosed mother in a Massachusetts store.
▪ An Indiana mother was found unconscious in her car in October with a needle in her hand and her infant son crying in the backseat.
The Indiana case led one law enforcement official to call overdosing with children in the car “the new norm.”
“Parents are doing this more often with children in the car because they are doing it away from someone who is going to disapprove,” Hope town Marshal Matthew Tallent told the Indianapolis Star.
Comments