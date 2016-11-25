Teen jumps out of a car when dad apparently overdoses while driving

0:37 Why she shops on Black Friday Pause

1:09 Take a culinary tour of top San Francisco restaurants

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

2:24 49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump