Winning $420M Powerball ticket sold in Lafayette, Tennessee

There was a winner of the $420.9 million Powerball jackpot draw on Saturday, and officials say it was sold in Lafayette, Tennessee.
CBS Chattanooga affiliate WDEF-TV reported the winning ticket, which matched all six Powerball numbers drawn Saturday, Nov. 26. The prize was on the brink of becoming one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history if it kept rolling with no lucky winners.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, but one person in Tennessee seems to have defied the odds.
Comments