Hard-of-hearing driver didn’t know officer was telling him his truck was on fire

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

1:10 The cost of seeing the Sacramento Kings

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

1:27 Papini 911 call: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump