Active shooter reported on Ohio State campus

FOR THE LATEST ON THIS BREAKING NEWS STORY, PLEASE GO HERE.
The Ohio State University has tweeted that an active shooter is on campus and students should “Run Hide Fight”.
Buckeye Alert: Continue to shelter in place in north campus area. Follow directions of Police on scene.— OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016
Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.— OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016
NBC News reported that seven people were transported to hospitals in the shooting, quoting a Columbus fire spokesperson.
The Columbus Police Department referred calls to Ohio State. A dispatcher for Ohio State police declined to comment. The media relations office said it wasn't immediately able to comment.
Many police vehicles were at the scene. No other information was immediately available.
With nearly 60,000 students at its main Columbus campus, Ohio State is one of the nation's largest universities.
