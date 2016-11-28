National

November 28, 2016 7:31 AM

Active shooter reported on Ohio State campus

Associated Press

The Ohio State University has tweeted that an active shooter is on campus and students should “Run Hide Fight”.

NBC News reported that seven people were transported to hospitals in the shooting, quoting a Columbus fire spokesperson.

The Columbus Police Department referred calls to Ohio State. A dispatcher for Ohio State police declined to comment. The media relations office said it wasn't immediately able to comment.

Many police vehicles were at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

With nearly 60,000 students at its main Columbus campus, Ohio State is one of the nation's largest universities.

