7 sent to hospital after active shooter reported on Ohio State campus, officials say

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

4:02 Election Day by the numbers

1:06 Bird Song tells a social story

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

2:09 Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump