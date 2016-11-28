Images from Ohio State University attack

Officers run away from Watts Hall Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 during reports of an active shooter on Ohio State's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Law enforcement sources say nine people were transported to hospitals and a suspect has been killed.
Tom Dodge
TNS
Members of the Columbus SWAT team work the scene around a parking garage after reports of a shooting on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. A man plowed his car into a group of pedestrians at Ohio State University and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife before he was shot and killed by an officer Monday morning, campus police said.
Jay LaPrete
AP
Students gather near the scene of an attack on the campus at Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Adam Cairns
AP
Students leave buildings as police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
A car inside a police line sits on the sidewalk as authorities respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Officers search the area near Watts Hall Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 during reports of an active shooter on Ohio State's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Law enforcement sources say nine people have been transported to hospitals and a suspect has been killed.
Tom Dodge
TNS
Officers search the area near Watts Hall Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 during reports of an active shooter on Ohio State's campus in Columbus, Ohio. Law enforcement sources say nine people have been transported to hospitals and a suspect has been killed.
Tom Dodge
TNS
Law enforcement officers work around a parking garage in response to an attack on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP
Students leave buildings surrounding Watts Hall as police respond to reports of a shooting on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo
AP
Students walk on campus at Ohio State University as police respond to an attack on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Adam Cairns
AP
Members of of SWAT team walk up the steps of a parking garage in response to an attack on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP
Police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Police respond to reports of an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Police respond to reports of an active shooter on campus at Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tom Dodge
AP
Police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Student Nicholas Flores reacts to an attack on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Adam Cairns
AP
Police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Students leave buildings as police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
A member of SWAT searches a parking garage after an attack on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete
AP
Police respond to reports of an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP
Police and students stand near the intersection of Woodruff and College on Ohio State's campus during an active shooter situation on Nov. 28, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.
Adam Cairns
TNS
Police respond to reports of an attack on campus at Ohio State University, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.
John Minchillo
AP