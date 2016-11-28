Fox News severs ties with Trump security adviser K.T. McFarland

Fox News has terminated its contract with K.T. McFarland, a security consultant who was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump on Friday to become his deputy national security adviser.
A spokesperson for the network confirmed Monday that McFarland’s contract was terminated in the wake of the appointment but did not expand on the decision.
McFarland joins a growing group of pundits and out-of-office politicians who’ve seen their cable news contracts terminated once they moved more directly into politics.
On Nov. 11, Fox News cut ties with Anthony Scaramucci, host of “Wall Street Week,” after he joined the Trump transition team. Two former Republican presidential contenders, neurosurgeon Ben Carson and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, also severed ties with the network, in 2014 and 2015 respectively, upon jumping into the presidential campaign.
CNN ended a contract with interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile, a network commentator, in October after learning that she’d shared a question with the Hillary Clinton campaign before a CNN-sponsored televised event.
McFarland, who held national security posts in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan administrations, will serve as the deputy to incoming national security adviser retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.
