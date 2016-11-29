What our words of the year tell us about 2016

In the final weeks of 2016, it appears obvious — at least by one metric – that the year will be remembered for two historic votes on either side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Words of the year can give a glimpse into some of the important issues of the year. And the top words of 2016, as chosen by three prominent online dictionaries, have much to do with the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union on June 23 and the election of Republican nominee Donald Trump on Nov. 8 in the United States — and the campaign issues that led to each.
Dictionary.com announced xenophobia as its 2016 Word of the Year on Monday, citing that one of the major themes over the last 12 months has been a fear of the “other.” Dictionary.com said lookups for the word on its site surged more than 938% on June 24, the day after the Brexit vote.
Much of the campaign to leave the European Union focused on unfettered immigration from other EU nations into the United Kingdom, and Trump famously called Mexican immigrants into the United States “rapists” and “criminals” and made building a wall between the two nations a central part of his campaign.
In 2015, Dictionary.com’s word was identity, a fitting word in a year when Caitlyn Jenner brought transgender and identity issues to the forefront of the cultural debate.
Oxford Dictionary picked “post-truth” as its word of 2016, again claiming the Brexit vote and the U.S. election created a spike around use of the word. The adjective means “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”
Though fact-checkers often labeled Trump’s claims as false or worse, it did not stop Trump from winning a victory in the Electoral College.
Oxford Dictionary’s United States word of the year in recent years has highlighted words stemming from new technologies — GIF (2012), selfie (2013), vape (2014) and “Laughing Emoji” (2015).
Merriam-Webster has yet to award its word of the year, but the site tweeted that fascism is currently leading based on lookups on its site. Many critics have accused Trump and some of his top advisers of being Fascists. Fascism is defined as “an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.”
'Fascism' is still our #1 lookup.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 29, 2016
# of lookups = how we choose our Word of the Year.
There's still time to look something else up.
Recent picks for Merriam-Webster include -ism (2015), culture (2014), science (2013), socialism and capitalism (2012), the last a nod to the presidential race between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Comments