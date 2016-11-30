‘I voted for Trump! So there!’ Woman accuses black store employees of discrimination

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

1:40 Trump's White House

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'