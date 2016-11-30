Want to help astronauts poop on the go in space? NASA may have $30,000 for you

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump