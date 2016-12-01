Dolly Parton offers $1,000 per month to help homeless Tennessee fire victims

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. Pause

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

0:52 Wrong-way Elk Grove driver causes crash, challenges officers, dies

1:11 Sacramento protesters participate in Day of Solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished?

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

1:47 Dave Joerger says DeMarcus Cousins doesn't get enough credit for his approach to the game