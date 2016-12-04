Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Washington make college football playoffs

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. Pause

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

1:34 Mayor Kevin Johnson's last State of the City address

1:48 'Like a really wild art gallery'