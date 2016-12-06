Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals Pause

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:37 President Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

0:37 Homicide of Rocklin girl investigated

0:52 Hearing in Rocklin homicide delayed over question of media access